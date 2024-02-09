Arizona family searching for justice after man was found dead in Phoenix

A Tolleson family is searching for answers, after their loved one was found dead in Phoenix.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 5 near 23rd and Fillmore Streets. When the officers got to the scene, they found a van that had crashed into an electrical pole and knocked down power lines.

"When they arrived, officers found the vehicle into the pole and were unable to reach the driver due to the live power lines around the collision," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

Crews from APS responded to deactivate the power lines. Firefighters were then able to reach the victim, but he was pronounced dead. Several shell casings were also found at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as 44-year-old Erik Lagunas, and members of his family say they don't know who would do this to their father, but they believe he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"He didn't deserve any of this to happen to him," said Maritza Alarcon. "It's awful."

Alarcon is Lagunas' daughter. She wants to know who is responsible for her father's death.

"You have no idea what you've done to all of us," said Alarcon. "We just want justice. They just left him there all by himself, like he was nobody, and he was everything to all of us."

Alarcon said her father was the sole provider in the family. A loyal husband, brother, father and grandfather.

"He just lived for us. He lives for my mom, and he lives for his mom and his family," said Alarcon. "We just want him home, and he's never coming back."

So far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

