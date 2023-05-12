Arizona family seeks justice after non-verbal teen with autism was assaulted at pizza restaurant

We are hearing from the parents of a non-verbal teen on the autism spectrum who was allegedly beat up over the weekend.

16-year-old Vincent Courey has reportedly been non-verbal his entire life, and was diagnosed with autism when he was two years old. His parents said Vincent goes with them everywhere, and a place they go almost every Sunday is a Peoria pizza restaurant where two of Vincent's brothers work.

The incident reportedly happened on May 7. According to Vincent's parents, he was watching people play games, which is something he likes to do because he can't play games himself. That was when Vincent tapped someone on the shoulder. Tapping someone on the shoulder, according to Vincent's parents, is his way of communicating with other people.

A group of people, however, reportedly took offense to that. They allegedly took Vincent to a corner of the restaurant and assaulted him.

Vincent's parents are sharing their story to raise awareness about Autism, as well as seeking justice for their son.

"My son, he can't talk and they kept hitting him," said Vincent's mother, Debora Escobar. "They kept hitting him. He couldn't say stop. He couldn't say ‘please, this is hurting me.’ He just stood there helpless, and they just kept hitting him."

We have reached out to officials with the Peoria Police Department, who said the suspect in the case is a 24-year-old El Mirage man.

The suspect, according to police, has not been arrested.