Arizona football coach dies after suffering severe heart attack

An Arizona Indoor Football League team is mourning the loss of one of their coaches, who passed away days after suffering a severe heart attack.

The Northern Arizona Wranglers say David Moran, the team's defensive coordinator, collapsed in the hallway at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on June 29, about two hours before the team was set to play in a game.

Concessions employees, team staff and a retired firefighter, who was working as a ticket scanner, performed CPR on Moran before he was rushed to a hospital.

Moran underwent surgery the next morning. He died on July 1.

"Coach Moran was surrounded by his mother, family, close friends, and some of the NAZ Wrangler staff as he peacefully passed away," Northern Arizona Wranglers President and Owner Fred DePalma wrote in a letter posted to the team's Facebook page. "Coach Moran was not just a coach to us; he was a beloved mentor and friend to this community. His dedication to the sport and his players was unparalleled, and his loss leaves a void that can never be filled."

The Wranglers say they will share information on services for Moran at a later date.