Arizona Gov. Ducey releases guidelines for 'paused businesses' to reopen

On Monday, Aug. 10, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey released guidelines for "paused businesses" to follow to begin reopening once again during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last few months, gyms, bars, movie theaters and water parks have been among the businesses that have been forced to shut their doors, were allowed to reopen, then were shuttered once again on July 23.

Ducey's orders to close some of these businesses to help slow the spread sparked lawsuits from gym and bar owners.

The CEO of Mountainside Fitness took his concern to court about being forced to close his fitness clubs and a Maricopa County judge ruled gyms needed to be given guidance on how to reopen.

On Aug. 10, Ducey's office released guidelines for gyms, theaters, water parks, tubing, bars, and nightclubs to reopen if they follow guidelines using a red, yellow and green benchmark system.

The guidelines will be determined on a county by county basis.

Gyms can reopen at 25% capacity when the spread is considered "minimal." They can reopen to full capacity when the percent positive is at 3% in the county.

Bars and nightclubs can reopen at 50% capacity once the percent positive is at 3%. There's no date of when they can open at full capacity.

There are also sanitization guidelines that need to be followed.

When able to reopen, businesses will need to complete an "attestation" form, saying they will comply with the guidelines set forth. Businesses are warned that they can be shut down immediately if they aren't following guidelines.

