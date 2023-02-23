Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs withdraws nomination for Dept. of Child Safety director

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has withdrawn her nomination for the director of the Dept. of Child Safety, stating that he "wasn't the right fit."

Matthew Stewart was set to become the next DCS head, but Arizona State Senate Republicans say they found a troubling history when vetting his nomination.

In a statement, they say he was reprimanded from "insubordination and unauthorized absence" when he was a DCS training operations supervisor in 2020.

"He then resigned from his position immediately before an intended suspension could be issued to him," said Kim Quintero, director of communications for the Arizona State Senate Republic Caucus.

Hobbs confirmed Thursday that Stewart is not moving forward as the nominee.

"This was the best decision for everyone involved at the end of the day," Hobbs said. "He wasn't the right fit and as a governor and as a social worker, I take the direction of this agency very seriously."

Michael Wisehart will serve as the interim director for DCS until a new nominee is appointed.

