Arizona Gov. Hobbs establishes prison oversight commission

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order on Jan. 25 establishing an Independent Prison Oversight Commission that she says will "improve transparency and accountability" of the state's corrections system.

The order states that the commission will inspect prison facilities and records, as well as speak with staff and inmates on the accessibility and quality of mental health, medical care, drug treatment programs, and nutrition within Arizona prisons.

Gov. Hobbs says the commission hopes to issue a preliminary report with its findings by Nov. 15.

Last week, Hobbs named Ryan Thornell as the new director of the Department of Corrections.

"We cannot deny there is an urgent need to provide transparency and accountability in Arizona’s corrections system," Hobbs said. "Incarcerated Arizonans should be treated humanely and decently and corrections administrators and officers should feel safe in their workplace. Director Thornell cares about transparency, and it is one of the many reasons he is the right person to tackle these tough problems. But he will need the support of the community as well, and this executive order gives him the tools he needs to be successful."

