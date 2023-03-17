Expand / Collapse search

Arizona governor to sign executive order banning hair discrimination

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Arizona Politics
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona Gov. Hobbs to sign order banning hair discrimination

Governor Katie Hobbs will sign an executive order prohibiting discrimination based on someone's hairstyle on Friday.

PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs will sign an executive order prohibiting discrimination based on someone's hairstyle on Friday.

Both Tempe and Tucson have passed similar bans, but the executive order will make the discrimination illegal statewide.

A study released this year found that over 20% of Black women in their 20s and 30s in America have been sent home from work because of their hair.

20 states have law protecting race-based natural and protective hairstyles.

Continuing Coverage:

Hair discrimination still exists in today’s society. In the last five years, a referee forced a wrestler to cut his locks at a New Jersey match, and children in different states were sent home from school for wearing protective hairstyles, including a little boy in Florida.

Discriminatory incidents happen in the office, too. In 2019, Dove conducted a research study on workplace bias.

It found that Black women were 83% more likely to report being judged harshly on their looks than other women, and Black women were 30% more likely to be made aware of a workplace appearance policy. The study also found Black women were one-and-a-half times more likely to be sent home from the office because of their hair.

CROWN Act: Tempe is 2nd Arizona city to pass hair discrimination ban

Tempe is now the second Arizona city to ban discrimination based on hair texture and hairstyles, including at schools and in the workplace.