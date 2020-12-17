Arizona hopes to send doses of Moderna vaccine to rural counties

While hundreds of healthcare workers were getting vaccinated on Dec. 17, some were able to get their vaccine the day before, including Arizona Department of Health Services' Director, Cara Christ.

She says she's feeling great, and only feeling a bit of soreness in the injection spot, which is normal.

As for distribution, Christ says they're keeping the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in Maricopa and Pima counties since they have specific storage requirements, but once the Moderna vaccine is approved, they are hoping to distribute those doses to Arizona's rural communities.

"The Moderna vaccine can be ordered in smaller doses and only requires regular freezers, so we're going to be working with our rural counties to get that out with rollout of that next week," explained Christ.

Arizona is hoping to receive 110,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine once it's approved.

