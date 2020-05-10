Arizona Humane Society shares sweet story of a pup's rescue

article

A lost dog in Phoenix met his new, loving fate after two good samaritans helped him out of a busy intersection in April.

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) shared the story of Donnie, a dog with no trace to his previous home, after being rescued by AHS employee Page Englert, and her boyfriend, Tyler Grier.

"They immediately took the pup to a nearby veterinary clinic to get scanned for a microchip but unfortunately the information was outdated and a dead end," AHS said.

They fostered him and began posting his information online, put up flyers around town and posted on social media. Sadly, Donnie’s previous owners never came forward.

A man interested in Donnie reached out wanting to adopt the pup. The thing was, he lived in Oregon.

"After careful coordination and creative thinking, all invested parties pooled some funds together to pay a trusted dog walker, who is currently out of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to transport sweet Donnie from Phoenix to his new home in the Pacific Northwest," AHS said.

After a few days of travel, Donnie arrived to his forever home with his new fur-dad, Sean.

"Donnie’s story is a great example of how people can help shelters and pets in need during the COVID-19 pandemic when they find lost animals," AHS said.

If you or someone you know finds a lost pet or loses your pet, visit azhumane.org/lostpet for resources.