Arizona Humane Society welcomes their first puppy litter of 2021

The Arizona Humane Society is introducing their first litter of puppies born in 2021 to the world!

Four chihuahuas, including one girl and three boys, were born in the Phoenix animal shelter on Jan. 19 - their first litter of the year, according to a news release.

Their 2-year-old mother had been rescued by an AHS investigator as part of an animal cruelty case. Staff later discovered that she was pregnant after examining her in AHS' trauma hospital.

"[AHS] admitted her into the shelter’s Mutternity Suites, a quiet, medically-supervised area for pregnant and nursing dogs to give birth and care for their puppies before heading to a Foster Hero home," read the release.

The mom and pups, who have not been named yet, will eventually be cared for in a foster home until the little ones are eight weeks old and ready for adoption.

Anyone interested in fostering rescues from the Arizona Humane Society can visit azhumane.org/foster.

Chihuahua puppies with their mother. (AHS)

