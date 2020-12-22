Arizona leaders ask for limited holiday gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

Arizona leaders are recommending small gatherings over the holidays, preferably outdoors, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Maricopa County leaders are encouraging families and friends to get together, but virtually.

"I want everyone to take time and enjoy the holidays with loved ones," said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, adding, "Limit large gatherings, celebrate outdoors, wear a mask."

Arizona's top doctor, Dr. Cara Christ, director of Arizona Department of Health Services, agrees.

Health officials say as more and more people get vaccinated, it’s looking like we may start getting back to normal around summertime 2021.

COVID-19 cases are likely to surge after Christmas and the new year, Christ says.

For more information on gathering during the holidays, visit the Centers for Disease Control's website.

