Arizona Lottery: 2 winning lottery tickets yet to be claimed in the state

Officials with Arizona Lottery say some people may have won a lot of money, but don't know about it.

According to a statement released Jan. 26, two tickets sold in Arizona for the Powerball drawing on Jan. 23 matched five numbers but not the power ball, which means the two tickets are worth $1 million each.

One of the tickets, according to Arizona Lottery officials, was sold at a QuikTrip near Southern Avenue and Crismon Road in Mesa, while the other ticket was sold in the town of Rio Rico, which is located north of Nogales in Southern Arizona.

The winning Powerball numbers for Jan. 23 are 5, 8, 17, 27, and 28. The power ball is 14.

In all, Arizona lottery officials say there are 43 Powerball tickets sold across the country that won $1 million.

