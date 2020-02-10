Arizona Lottery: Winnings from 2 weekend lottery drawings unclaimed

article

Arizona Lottery officials say winnings from two weekend lottery drawings remain unclaimed, as of Monday.

Mega Millions

According to officials, one ticket for the Mega Millions drawing on February 7 managed to match all five numbers, except for the Mega Ball.

Normally, this means the person who possesses the ticket will win $1 million, but officials say the person who bought the ticket also added a Megaplier, meaning the winnings is tripled to $3 million.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on February 7 were 9, 14, 27, 36, and 52, with 4 as the mega ball number. The Megaplier is 3.

Lottery officials say the ticket was bought at a Fry's Food Store at 7628 E. Indian School Road in Scottsdale.

On its website, lottery officials say the person who holds the winning Mega Millions ticket has until August 5, 2020 to claim the prize.

The Pick

Officials also say a ticket for the February 8 The Pick drawing has won the jackpot of $4.8 million. The winning numbers for that drawing were 10, 12, 16, 20, 26, and 39, and the ticket was purchased at a QuikTrip on 4275 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix.

The jackpot winner has until August 6, 2020 to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.