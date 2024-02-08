Arizona marine among CA crash victims; Father and stepson accused of home invasion | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search

PHOENIX - From a ‘creature’ at an East Valley park that is becoming a topic of discussion to what a father and his stepson are accused of doing in the West Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 8, 2024.

1. What is that in the water at a Mesa park? 

It looks like an alligator, but it's actually something else, and it is catching parkgoer's attention.

2. Sad update on California helicopter crash

One of the five marines onboard a helicopter that crashed in Southern California is from Arizona, according to family members.

3. Father, stepson accused of armed home invasion

A man and his stepson have been arrested, Buckeye Police detectives say, in connection with an armed home invasion that happened late last year.

4. Meet the new, interim Maricopa County Sheriff

Paul Penzone had been the sheriff of Maricopa County since 2016, when he defeated Republican incumbent Joe Arpaio. Prior to his defeat by Penzone, Arpaio was Maricopa County's sheriff for 24 years.

5. Arizona teen lauded for saving another person

A high school boy jumped into a cold lake in Chandler to try and rescue a man who drove his SUV into the water on Wednesday.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

6PM Weather Forecast - 2/8/2024

We are expecting more snow in parts of Arizona tonight.