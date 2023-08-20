Arizona mom shares kidney donation story: 'You can save so many other lives'

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
10
High Wind Warning
from SUN 2:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 1:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley

Arizona mom shares kidney donation story: 'You can save so many other lives'

By
Published 
Health
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - There's no bigger gift one can give than a life-saving organ, and a Valley mom is sharing her story in hopes more will consider the option.

On a couch with one of her 5 kids, Natalie Davis is recovering from a long road that started on Facebook.

"It said ‘Jennifer needs a kidney,’ so I just scrolled past it. And I went back to it, and I clicked on it. It opened the page, reading comments, and then I went back to scrolling Facebook," Davis said.

She went back to her dog grooming business, but it kept gnawing away at her. So she filled out the form just to see.

"Once you get past the questionnaires, they send your info over and you get set up with appointments to go through all the testing," Davis explained.

Arizona mom shares kidney donation story

FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

Natalie was connected with a living donor mentor: Matthew Cavanaugh, President of the National Kidney Donation Organization.

"2 years since, my life is nothing but even better since I donated," Cavanaugh said.

He says the mentorship is crucial.

"When you talk to someone who's been through it, you realize pretty quickly the risk is low, the upside for someone else is huge, and on a personal level, the reward can be bigger than that," said Cavanaugh. 

Natalie thought her past would prevent her from saving a life.

"I'm a recovered drug addict, so the first thing when they did the surveys and questionnaires, I didn't think I'd be a candidate because I'm a recovered addict," Davis explained.

For most, it's a night in the hospital and a quick recovery. Natalie struggled more with stroke-like symptoms but is now back to being herself again, even with a recovery worse than most. She would recommend it to anyone.

"I really just hope it inspires a lot more people to look into donating, especially being a chain donor," said Davis. "You can save so many other lives by donating just one organ." 

That chain donation she's referring to happened because she wasn't actually a match for the person in the Facebook post. But they entered the process together, and each of them matched with someone else, essentially causing a chain reaction of donations.

You can learn more about organ donations in AZ here: https://www.donatelifeaz.org/
 