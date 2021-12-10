Arizona reports 3,924 additional COVID-19 cases, 93 more deaths

Arizona on Dec. 10 reported nearly 4,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 100 more deaths as rolling averages for both pandemic metrics increased over the past two weeks.

The additional 3,924 cases and 93 deaths increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,309,184 cases and 22,947 deaths, according to the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona rose from 3,931.6 on Nov. 24 to 4,043.6 on Wednesday.

The rolling average of daily deaths rose from 52.1 to 67.3 during the same period.

The state’s dashboard said 2,770 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds as of Thursday, down from the current surge’s peak of 2,800 earlier this week.

