Arizona reports 6th day of over 100 coronavirus deaths in 9 days

Arizona on Dec. 24 reported over 100 additional coronavirus deaths for the sixth time in nine days as state public health officials urged caution to prevent the spread of the virus during the holidays.

The state Department of Health Services reported 7,046 additional known COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 480,319 cases and 8,294 deaths.

According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, Arizona had a record 4,221 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Dec. 23, the latest in series of pandemic-highs set this month.

Coronavirus patients on Wednesday were using a record high of 50% of all hospital beds, while the 965 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds were below the state’s record of 972 set Tuesday.

Only 8% of all hospital inpatient beds were available and not in use, including 7% of ICU beds, according to the dashboard.

Department officials urged caution during the holidays. "If you gather with people from outside your household, take the same precautions you’d follow in public: #MaskUpAZ, distance, wash/sanitize hands," the department said on Twitter.

People attending religious services should wear masks and distance, particularly if there’s singing, while not hugging, shaking hands or drinking from communal cups, said Dr. Cara Christ, the department’s director.

In another development, Prescott announced Wednesday it would deny permission for public events on city property effective immediately for 90 days because of the current surge of COVID-19 cases and its crowding of area hospitals, The Daily Courier reported.

"This is the right decision at this time," Mayor Gregg Mengarelli said in a statement. "Large public events and gatherings require additional police and fire protection. We do not believe this is the best allocation of these resources during this pandemic."

Organizers of the annual New Year’s Eve Whiskey Row Boot Drop held in downtown Prescott on Wednesday announced the cancelation of the Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 event.

