Arizona State Senate sends 2nd Amendment bill to Governor Doug Ducey

The Arizona Senate on Tuesday voted to prohibit police and sheriffs from enforcing federal gun laws that violate the 2nd Amendment.

Backers said it would ensure that the rights of gun owners are protected from what they say is the potential for overreach by President Joe Biden’s administration. Democrats critics say it will undermine the rule of law and is an unconstitutional measure that will cost taxpayers to defend in court.

The measure, HB2111, has already passed the House and goes next to Gov. Doug Ducey.

Sen. Lisa Otondo, a Democrat from Yuma, joined all Republicans in supporting the bill, which passed in a 17-13 vote. Otondo expressed reservations but said she would support the bill to keep a promise to her constituents.

