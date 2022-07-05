Arizona sued by DOJ over 'restrictive voter registration requirements' that require proof of citizenship

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

The State of Arizona has been sued by the U.S. Department of Justice over restrictive voter registration requirements, says a news release on July 5.

"The Justice Department announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against the State of Arizona challenging voting restrictions imposed by House Bill 2492 (2022), a recently-enacted law set to take effect in January 2023. The United States’ complaint challenges provisions of House Bill 2492 under Section 6 of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) and Section 101 of the Civil Rights Act of 1964," read a portion of the news release.

The DOJ says the requirement to show proof of citizenship is a "textbook violation of the National Voter Registration Act.

"For nearly three decades, the National Voter Registration Act has helped to move states in the right direction by eliminating unnecessary requirements that have historically made it harder for eligible voters to access the registration rolls. Arizona has passed a law that turns the clock back on progress by imposing unlawful and unnecessary requirements that would block eligible voters from the registration rolls for certain federal elections. The Justice Department will continue to use every available tool to protect all Americans’ right to vote and to ensure that their voices are heard," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

House Bill 2492, according to the news release, says, "violates the NVRA by requiring that applicants produce documentary proof of citizenship before they can vote in presidential elections or vote by mail in any federal election when they register to vote using the uniform federal registration form created by the NVRA."

The lawsuit is asking Arizona courts to prohibit the proof of citizenship requirement provision in the bill.

The Arizona's Legislature’s own lawyers say much of the measure is unconstitutional, directly contradicts a recent Supreme Court decision and is likely to be thrown out in court. Still, voting rights advocates worry the bill is an attempt to get back in front of the now more conservative Supreme Court.

"Election integrity means counting every lawful vote and prohibiting any attempt to illegally cast a vote," Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a letter explaining his decision to sign the bill on March 30.

He called the bill "a balanced approach that honors Arizona’s history of making voting accessible without sacrificing security in our elections."

