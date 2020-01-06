Arizona voters may get a chance to vote on marijuana legalization this November

Some in Arizona are wondering if 2020 will be the year that Marijuana becomes legalized in the Grand Canyon State.

While marijuana is still a divisive issue, many people are feeling optimistic, as there is a legalization initiative that could appear on the ballot.

The initiative, if it gets enough signatures to appear on the ballot and then gets approved by voters, would legalize the possession, consumption cultivation and sale of marijuana for adults 18 and over.

"Right now, certainly, it is expected to have enough signatures," said Marcus Dell'Artino with First Strategic Public Relations. "They may meet some challenges during that process to submit those signatures. An opposition campaign may form some of the signatures."

Supporters say they know there will be enough signatures for the ballot.

"They passed 100,000 signatures at the end of December, and we have until June to turn into 237,000. I am expecting 400,000," said Mikel Weisser, the State Director with the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML)

Weisser believes this initiative could be the one that makes it, because he says it has consumer values and a broad spectrum of Arizonans supporting it.

"You have to have home grow. You have to have expungement and social investment in communities that have been overpoliced. Those are the minimum expectations. It has all that and more," said Weisser.

The initiative would also provide for immediate relief or prior charges for marijuana offenses, and it would allocate revenue from the sales tax on marijuana, which could not exceed the state's general sales tax, to schools and state healthcare programs.

In addition to the initiative, some members of the Arizona State Legislature may be interested in crafting a bill on marijuana legalization themselves. This is because ballot initiatives are voter-protected, making it tough for state lawmakers to address the issue down the line.