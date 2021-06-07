Arizona woman celebrates final cancer radiation treatment

One Valley woman has beaten cancer and is sharing her story of survival to remind others of the importance of cancer screenings.

Despite hesitation to visit the doctor's office during the pandemic, Shellyn Edley knew she needed to get a mammogram. Now, 15 radiation treatments later, she is cancer free.

She rung the bell Monday to celebrate her final cancer radiation treatment after the 51-year-old was diagnosed with malignant breast cancer in January.

Edley's husband died during the pandemic, and she knew that she needed to focus on her health. That's why she decided to stop putting off her mammogram.

"The radiologist said, ‘I’m seeing something here, I need you to go into a biopsy.' " Edley said.

Doctors at Banner Gateway Medical Center were able to catch it early and successfully treat it.

Now, she has a message for other women.

"I want to encourage women who have put this off because of the pandemic, responsibility at home [or] sick family members," Edley said. "They need to go."

According to a study by JAMA Oncology, nearly 10 million cancer screenings were missed, and doctors are worried this will lead to an increase in cancer deaths. Doctors are urging people to get that screening because early detection is crucial.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







