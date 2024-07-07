Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Arizona woman competes to be Ms. Wheelchair America: 'There's nothing I can't do'

By
Updated  July 7, 2024 9:34pm MST
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

AZ woman competes to be Ms. Wheelchair America

PHOENIX - An Arizona woman is hoping to take home a national crown for our state in a pageant like no other.

"There's nothing I can't do," Sharon Malone said. "I just gotta do it a different way."

Malone won a pageant to take home the state title, but now she's headed to Michigan to compete to become Ms. Wheelchair America.

"It's not your typical pageant because it's all about advocacy," she explained.

Sure, there's a sash and a tiara, but it's so much more.

Sharon Malone

Don Price was one of the judges who said he was impressed by her.

"She was really knowledgeable and confident about her platform for safety education for women with disabilities," Price said.

Malone suffered a spinal cord injury in a wreck. It paralyzed her.

"It will be almost 12 years this coming October," she said.

Malone has learned a lot. She's taken multiple self-defense courses through the years and that's led her to her platform of safety education.

"People with disabilities are four times more likely to be targeted and assaulted than able-bodied counterparts, so we want to make sure our community is safe," Malone said.

Her daughter, Brooke Malone, couldn't be more proud.

"Seeing how far she's come has been really, really life-changing," she said.

Her daughter says her mom is an inspiration. She'll be by her side as her mother competes for the top sash.

"Getting to experience this with her has been very fun, and I've had such a blast doing it," Sharon's daughter said.