'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought in Arizona woman's murder: sheriff

KINGMAN, Ariz. - Authorities say they are searching for a man accused of killing a Kingman woman.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says Marie Ann Noelani Garcia, 30, was found shot and killed just before 11:30 a.m. on March 3 near Northern Avenue and Bank Street.

Investigators say the suspect in the shooting, 32-year-old Nicholas Ray Volk, fled the scene in a tan Jeep after the shooting. The Jeep was found, but Volk remains on the loose.

"Volk should be considered armed and dangerous," the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 928-753-0753.

Nicholas Volk2

Nicholas Volk (Mohave County Sheriffs Office)

Map of where the shooting happened