'Armed and dangerous' Tucson murder suspect sought by police

An "armed and dangerous" murder suspect out of southern Arizona is sought after by police after they say he shot and killed another man on July 23.

Just after 3 a.m., Tucson Police say officers responded to several reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near 29th Street and Columbus Boulevard. When they arrived, officers found 27-year-old Cody Seth Hinsley unresponsive in the parking lot.

After life-saving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Detectives from the Homicide Unit were contacted and carried out the investigation. Investigators conducted several interviews and processed the area for evidence. Initial information from interviews indicates that the victim was in an ongoing disagreement with a group prior to the shooting. No other injuries were reported at the scene and no suspects

were detained," Tucson Police said.

The investigation led officers to name 29-year-old Kristoffer David Seeger as the suspect, and are currently looking for him. He's described as 5 feet and 9 inches tall, about 160 pounds and has face and neck tattoos.

"Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if located," apoledvised.