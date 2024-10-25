Arrest made in Arizona murder mystery; list of early voting sites in Maricopa County | Nightly Roundup

From Arizona Cardinals fans petitioning to bring the team's cheerleaders back on the sidelines to where people can vote ahead of Election Day in Maricopa County, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, October 25, 2024.

1. Fans sign petition to keep Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders on sidelines

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Friends and families of the cheerleaders say they only performed during breaks from play during the Chargers-Cardinals game on Oct. 21, so that they didn't block the view of fans in the new premium seating areas.

2. Arrest made in Phoenix cold case murder

Phoenix Police say Javier Lorenzano-Nunez was brought back to Phoenix from Mexico for his alleged role in the murder of a 28-year-old woman over a quarter of a century ago.

3. Where can I vote in Maricopa County?

Election Day is getting closer, and we have a list of locations where people in Maricopa County can vote early or drop off their mail-in ballots.

4. Children injured in Phoenix crash

According to Phoenix Fire officials, the multi-car crash happened near 19th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

5. Mom claims chatbot encouraged 14-year-old to take his life

(Photo by Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images)

In a lawsuit against Character.AI, the Florida woman alleged that one of the company's chatbot encouraged her 14-year-old son to kill himself and failed to recognize the warning signs he typed in.

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Also, your weather forecast for tonight