Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man, MCSO says

A man has been arrested in connection to a December 2023 deadly hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist north of Phoenix.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jose Andres Guerrero Talamantes was identified as the suspect who police say struck David Hadrich, 27, and left him for dead.

The crash happened on Dec. 10 around 1 p.m. near Pima and Cave Creek roads. Hadrich was taken to the hospital where he died.

On Feb. 9, deputies said they got a tip from a caller who said the possible suspect vehicle involved was a white 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD. The truck was found at a storage yard in Glendale.

"MCSO Vehicular Crimes Detectives conducted follow up at the storage yard, ultimately seizing the vehicle as evidence. The recovered evidence and vehicle were processed …" the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

That led investigators to Andres Guerrero Talamantes.

Andres Guerrero Talamantes

On March 1, authorities found and arrested Jose Andres Guerrero Talamantes. He was booked into jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run charges involving death.

The sheriff's office said the suspect admitted to being a drug user and that he was on drugs during this crash.

His bond was set at $150,250.

'He's in jail. David is still gone'

Hadrich's family feels at peace knowing the man authorities believe is responsible is behind bars, but they also know nothing will bring their son back.

They hope to spread the message of how important it is to be attentive when you're behind the wheel.

His family has been trying to process his death while every day searching for the truck and driver that dragged his body several hundred feet to his death and fled the scene.

"Dave's never coming home. I mean, we're always going to have that heartbreak of David being gone. But at least the person that did this is going to be held responsible," his family said. "It took a long time. At times we're kind of wondering if this day was ever going to come. But we just kept plugging away."

27-year-old David Hadrich

For the last three months, the family has reached every medium they could think of to get the vehicle description out there, along with a $50,000 cash reward.

Now they have some closure, but it doesn’t change the heartache.

"You think, well, once he gets caught, it'll get easier. And it doesn't, because you realize, OK, he's caught. He's in jail. David is still gone. David still died a horrible death and he's not coming back," the family said.

The family is in the process of adopting the road where Hadrich lost his life. They hope to keep his legacy alive by doing what they can to keep others from facing the same tragedy.

"We're trying to get a round about put in so that no one else will run that stop sign. Because being up there a few times, we've watched people just go right on through because they're just simply not paying attention," loved ones said.

After losing their son, the family continues to spread the message of slowing down when you're behind the wheel.