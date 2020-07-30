As need for caregiving soars, Valley caregiving organization looking for extra help

The excessive heat the Valley has been experiencing in recent days can be dangerous to some people, especially for those who are most vulnerable.

With more seniors keeping safe inside, the need for caregiving services are on the rise. Now, one Valley organization is looking for extra help for its in-home caregiving services for seniors.

"It’s something that’s needed. It’s something that they want," said Philip Senff, President and Owner of Comfort Keepers of Phoenix

Senff says the number of clients they serve have drastically increased over the past few months.

"Our goal when we started this has always been, and always will be that we want to take care of as many seniors as we possible can, and for us to do that, the most limiting factor we have for that is the number of caregivers we have," said Senff.

Now, the organization wants to make sure they can cater to all, so no one leaves the house if they don’t have to.

"We help seniors when we are working with them in their home, we help make sure they are taken care of and comfortable, we help them when they want to go on walks, that kind of stuff," said Senff. "We help monitor them so they are not overexerting."

Senff says this is the time they’re looking for some extra help.

"Really what we are looking for is people that want to help people," said Senff. "They don’t necessarily have to background in caregiving. Obviously it helps. There are lots of folks that have not done this before, and we train them to be successful out there and they do a good job."

