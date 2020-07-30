Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

As need for caregiving soars, Valley caregiving organization looking for extra help

By
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Valley organization looking for extra help for its caregiving services

Comfort Keepers are looking for the extra help as demands for its service have increased drastically in recent months.

PHOENIX - The excessive heat the Valley has been experiencing in recent days can be dangerous to some people, especially for those who are most vulnerable.

With more seniors keeping safe inside, the need for caregiving services are on the rise. Now, one Valley organization is looking for extra help for its in-home caregiving services for seniors. 

"It’s something that’s needed. It’s something that they want," said Philip Senff, President and Owner of Comfort Keepers of Phoenix

Senff says the number of clients they serve have drastically increased over the past few months.

"Our goal when we started this has always been, and always will be that we want to take care of as many seniors as we possible can, and for us to do that, the most limiting factor we have for that is the number of caregivers we have," said Senff.

Now, the organization wants to make sure they can cater to all, so no one leaves the house if they don’t have to.

"We help seniors when we are working with them in their home, we help make sure they are taken care of and comfortable, we help them when they want to go on walks, that kind of stuff," said Senff. "We help monitor them so they are not overexerting."

Senff says this is the time they’re looking for some extra help. 

"Really what we are looking for is people that want to help people," said Senff. "They don’t necessarily have to background in caregiving. Obviously it helps. There are lots of folks that have not done this before, and we train them to be successful out there and they do a good job."

Comfort Keepers of Phoenix

https://www.comfortkeepers.com/offices/arizona/phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.