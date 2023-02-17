Police investigating shooting incident near ASU's Tempe campus

Officials with the Arizona State University Police Department say they are searching for a suspect, following reports of shots fired near the university's Tempe campus.

According to police, officers responded to a shopping center near University Drive and Rural Road. Officials say the incident did not happen on ASU's Tempe campus.

In a separate statement, Tempe Police officials said an investigation revealed that an unidentified female and an unidentified male were in an argument when the man pushed the woman.

"The female responded by drawing a firearm and firing at least one round," read a portion of the statement. "The male and female quickly left the scene together and were unable to be located."

Tempe Police officials said there are no reported injuries, and they do not believe anyone else was involved

An investigation is ongoing.