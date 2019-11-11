ASU student found dead in room at Greek Leadership Village

article

Arizona State University confirms a male student was found dead in his room at the Greek Leadership Village on the Tempe Campus.

An ASU spokesperson said in a statement, "A male student was found deceased today in his room at the Greek Leadership Village. Detectives are investigating. No further information is available."

The university says there is no threat to campus and foul play is not suspected.

According to the ASU website, the new Greek Leadership Village is a student-led project that will provide the ASU fraternity and sorority community with meeting spaces, council offices, retail space and housing facilities.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay here for updates.