Baby dead after being found with a drug in his system; Surprise man arrested

A man in Surprise has been arrested in connection to a one-year-old boy dying after being found with a drug in his system.

On Sept. 2, Surprise Police responded to reports of an unresponsive baby. When they got there, they attempted life-saving measures until he was taken to the hospital where he died on Sept. 3 at 2 a.m.

The hospital "learned a narcotic was present in the child’s system."

After officers learned that detail, they said 37-year-old Roderick Begay was "arrested and charged with multiple crimes related to the death of a child."

He was taken to a Maricopa County jail and is accused of manslaughter, child abuse, endangerment and weapons charges as he's a prohibited possessor.

"This tragic investigation is ongoing and we will not release the name of the child at this time. We do not expect any further updates until results of the Medical Examiners report are known," Surprise PD said.

The relationship between the baby and Begay wasn't detailed by police.

No more information is available.