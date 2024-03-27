Baltimore bridge collapse latest; Mother shoots and kills daughter by accident | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest in the bridge collapse in Baltimore to a shocking tragedy involving a mother and her daughter, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for [today's exact date].
1. Former NFL player loses Super Bowl ring in Arizona
Featured
Former NFL linebacker Chris Washington lost his 1989 Super Bowl ring while running errands in Gilbert. He hopes whoever finds the San Francisco 49ers Championship ring will return it to him.
2. Woman accused of high-speed driving prior to deadly crash
Featured
A woman driving a Corvette was allegedly going more than 150 miles per hour when she struck and killed a motorcyclist along a Mesa freeway.
3. Baltimore bridge collapse latest
Featured
Recovery efforts remain ongoing as dive teams search for four construction workers, who have been presumed dead after the Baltimore Key Bridge collapsed Tuesday morning.
4. Daughter shot and killed by her mother
Featured
Nashville police said the gun fired after the mom accidentally pushed the trigger.
5. A lottery win in the East Valley
Featured
A Triple Twist jackpot ticket worth $3,796,773 for the March 26 drawing was sold at a Fry's Marketplace, located at 25105 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.
Still trending
Featured
Music mogul Diddy has become the subject of significant media attention in recent days, as the result of a federal raid that involved properties he is connected to. Here's what to know about the case so far.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 3/27/2024
We are expecting more wet weather for the latter part of this weekend.