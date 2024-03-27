Expand / Collapse search

Baltimore bridge collapse latest; Mother shoots and kills daughter by accident | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 27, 2024 6:49pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the latest in the bridge collapse in Baltimore to a shocking tragedy involving a mother and her daughter, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for [today's exact date].

1. Former NFL player loses Super Bowl ring in Arizona

Former NFL player loses Super Bowl ring while running errands in Gilbert

Former NFL linebacker Chris Washington lost his 1989 Super Bowl ring while running errands in Gilbert. He hopes whoever finds the San Francisco 49ers Championship ring will return it to him.

2. Woman accused of high-speed driving prior to deadly crash

Corvette driver was going 155 mph before hitting, killing motorcyclist: court documents

A woman driving a Corvette was allegedly going more than 150 miles per hour when she struck and killed a motorcyclist along a Mesa freeway.

3. Baltimore bridge collapse latest

2 Baltimore bridge collapse victims found and identified

Recovery efforts remain ongoing as dive teams search for four construction workers, who have been presumed dead after the Baltimore Key Bridge collapsed Tuesday morning.

4. Daughter shot and killed by her mother

Mom accidentally shoots, kills daughter while carrying out normal daily task, police say

Nashville police said the gun fired after the mom accidentally pushed the trigger.

5. A lottery win in the East Valley

$3.7M lottery ticket sold at Queen Creek grocery store

A Triple Twist jackpot ticket worth $3,796,773 for the March 26 drawing was sold at a Fry's Marketplace, located at 25105 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.

Still trending

Diddy: What to know as feds search music mogul's properties

Music mogul Diddy has become the subject of significant media attention in recent days, as the result of a federal raid that involved properties he is connected to. Here's what to know about the case so far.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 3/27/2024

We are expecting more wet weather for the latter part of this weekend.