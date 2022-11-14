Banner Health implements temporary visitor restrictions as flu, RSV cases increase

Flu season arrived early in the Phoenix area and because of it, there are some restrictions in place at Arizona's largest healthcare provider.

Banner Health says starting Nov. 14, there are some restrictions in place for visitors. One of the biggest takeaways is that visitors will be required to wear a mask.

Phoenix doctor, Dr. Andrew Carroll, says he already had his first flu patient.

"Well it seems like we got an early start to flu season," he said. "Usually we see our peak late December early January, so the fact that we're seeing it now, basically would be just people mingling once again."

His clinic is taking precautions to keep staff and patients safe.

"We have a lot of precautions in place now with masking of sick people, we do telehealth if you're having an acute respiratory illness, and we have filtration all through the office," Carroll said.

Banner Health is also requiring visitors to mask up as flu and RSV season picks up. It's restricting visitors under the age of 13, but siblings who do not have cold and/or flu symptoms may visit the pediatric unit.

No children are allowed to visit the NICU.

In a statement, Banner Health says this is necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within its hospitals.

"It seems like a lot of people are getting their flu shots this year, and so I'm hopeful that if a lot of people get their flu shots, it won't be as bad as it was in the past," Carroll said.

Banner Health is encouraging anyone over the age of six months to get their flu shot now before the flu season really ramps up and before the holidays.

MORE: What is RSV? US children's hospitals see rising number of cases

Below are ways to prevent getting the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):