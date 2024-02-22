Texas’s CROWN Act that bans discrimination based on natural hair and hairstyles does not apply to hair length, a judge determined Thursday, ruling in favor of the Barbers Hill Independent School District.

The trial for a student who was suspended by Barbers Hills ISD for his hairstyle was held on Thursday. School officials said Darryl George, 18, was suspended due to his dreadlocks exceeding the length limit in the school's dress code.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

A Chambers County judge weighed arguments to decide if the CROWN Act extends to school dress codes that restrict hair length. While the school allows locs, the district said male students must follow a specific hair length rule.

Ronald Reynolds, a state representative who helped write the CROWN Act, and Darresha George, Darryl's mother, were called to the stand as witnesses.

George, a junior at Barbers Hill High School, has spent most of his school year in disciplinary programs due to the conflict with the school's dress code regarding his locs.