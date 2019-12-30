Base jumper rescued off Superstition Mountains

PHOENIX (AP) — A base jumper in the metro Phoenix area had to be rescued off a mountain range.

Superstition Fire/Medical District officials tweeted the base jumper got stuck on a “sheer face” of the Superstition Mountains Sunday morning.

Rescuers with Superstition Fire and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. They used an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter to carry the jumper off.

The jumper was safely brought to the bottom of the mountain range and showed no signs of injury.

Authorities did not release the jumper’s name.

The Superstitions, a popular attraction for hikers, is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of downtown Phoenix.