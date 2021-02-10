Beloved Chandler bartender dies in wrong way crash on I-10

A man has died following a wrong-way crash along Interstate 10 in Chandler.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just after midnight on Feb. 10 when a vehicle that was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes crashed head-on into another vehicle near Chandler Boulevard.

31-year-old Robert William Kramer was driving the vehicle that was hit by the wrong-way driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wrong-way driver, a 25-year-old woman of Phoenix, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, DPS said.

Impairment is suspected in the crash.

Advertisement

Victim was a beloved Valley bartender

Robert "Bobby" Kramer was known as a top mixologist and was a bartender at the Brickyard in Chandler.

His loved ones are devastated over the loss of a good friend.

"I think that was his biggest talent, his charm and charisma," said Jonathan Buford, owner of the Wilderness Brewing Company. "You could walk into the Brickyard on a Tuesday and remember you and your drink...we just lost a big part of our community."

Justin Evans, owner of the Sleepy Bartender, said Bobby was a staple in the community.

"He was an anchor in our community in the food and beverage industry," said Evans. "I think the thing a lot of us think about right now is just his son, Arthur, and his wife not having Bobby home."

Bobby was an eight-year Navy veteran who served in Operation Enduring Freedom.

Support the Bobby Kramer Memorial Fund here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.