Boa constrictor found under truck; man found dead near west Phoenix apartments | Nightly Roundup

From a shocking discovery under a person's truck to a death investigation in West Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

1. Man finds snake under his pickup truck

(Courtesy: Scottsdale Fire Department)

Imagine walking out to a car, only to find a slithering creature hanging out of the vehicle! Read More

2. Man found dead near West Phoenix apartments

The incident happened near 55th Avenue and Indian School Road, and the victim was found next to a dumpster. Read More

3. Phoenix approves multimillion-dollar shade plan

The Office of Heat Response and Mitigation has requested tens of millions of dollars over the next five years to plant 27,000 new trees, and build 550 new shade structures. Read More

4. 'Full House' actor diagnosed with 'very aggressive' cancer

(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Dave Coulier said he suffered from an upper respiratory infection that caused major swelling in his lymph nodes. He told People magazine that the infection led to his cancer diagnosis. Read More

5. SRP prepares for ‘river swap’

What exactly is a ‘river swap’? We take an in-depth look at what it is, and why it's being done. Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight