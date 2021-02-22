Body camera video shows moments leading up to deadly police shooting at Phoenix home

Phoenix Police officials have released new body camera video and 911 call recording from when an armed intruder made his way into a Phoenix home on Feb. 6, which ultimately led to a police shooting.

It was an incredibly scary ordeal for the woman inside the home, who was only wearing a towel at the time of the incident. Phoenix police say the suspect and the homeowner didn’t know each other.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Greco, was pronounced dead at the scene following the shooting. Police officials say Greco entered the woman's home while armed.

"This incident started just before noon, when 911 received a call from a woman about an armed subject in her backyard, said officials.

Police say the woman was home alone, and had just gotten out of the shower when the incident happened. Greco walked from her backyard into the house, while she was on the phone with the 911 operator.

"He is in my house with a gun. Please hurry! Oh my God! Please hurry!" the woman was heard saying in the 911 call recording.

When police officers arrived, they got the woman to safety through a window, and then located Greco in the backyard. Officers say after several commands, Grego held up his gun. That was when an officer fired a shot.

After they secured the scene, officers performed CPR, but Greco ultimately died.

Officers would go on to learn that two days prior to the incident, Greco allegedly kidnapped a family member at gunpoint, and then store their car and a handgun. Both were found at the scene.