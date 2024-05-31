Body found in burned car in Goodyear

article

An investigation is underway in Goodyear after a body was found inside a burning car.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at 7 a.m. on May 31 near 143rd Avenue and Indian Springs Road.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a car on fire and a body inside the vehicle.

The victim was not identified.

"Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident," MCSO said.

No further details were released.

Map of where the incident happened