Police are working to recover a body that was found in a canal on Dec. 18.

Avondale Police say a worker found the body just after 5 a.m. near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road.

"Avondale Fire and Medical also responded and are on scene preparing to recover the body, which appears to be an adult male," police said.

Detectives are responding to the scene to investigate.

No further details were released.

Area where the body was found