Body found inside burned Phoenix home

A police investigation is underway in Phoenix after a body was found inside a home after crews extinguished a fire.

The incident happened just before 11:45 p.m. on July 30 near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. A pair of palm trees went up in flames, and the fire spread to a home. When crews put out the fire, they found a body.

It's unknown how the unidentified victim died.

"This is currently being handled as a death investigation of an adult male as there were no obvious signs of foul play," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

No further details were released.

Area where the fire happened: