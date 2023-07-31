Body found inside burned Phoenix home

Expand / Collapse search

PHOENIX - A police investigation is underway in Phoenix after a body was found inside a home after crews extinguished a fire.

The incident happened just before 11:45 p.m. on July 30 near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. A pair of palm trees went up in flames, and the fire spread to a home. When crews put out the fire, they found a body.

It's unknown how the unidentified victim died.

"This is currently being handled as a death investigation of an adult male as there were no obvious signs of foul play," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

No further details were released.

