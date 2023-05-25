Body found inside Mesa home following fire, investigation underway

Officials with Rural Metro Fire Department say they have found a body at the scene of a house fire in Mesa on May 25.

The fire burned in the area of 80th Street and Main. In earlier statements, Rural Metro fire officials say they, along with crews with Mesa Fire, were called to the area at around 11:30 a.m. for a home fire.

"Crews made contact with a male and female who had attempted to go into the home. Both were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries," read a portion of the earlier statement.

According to a later statement by Rural Metro fire officials, crews found the body of a woman inside the home.

"It is believed the victim attempted to enter the house as it was being consumed by smoke and fire in an effort to find a dog. It is currently unknown if the dog survived," read a portion of the later statement.

The fire, according to officials, caused heavy damage to the home. An investigation into the fire's origin will be conducted by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.