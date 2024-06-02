Body of man who went missing in Salt River on Memorial Day found, identified

article

The body of a man who went missing on Memorial Day in the Salt River was found on June 1, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The man, Jason Davis, was found around 2:15 p.m. in the water at the east shoreline of Pebble Beach near where those who are tubing enter the river.

Davis was first reported missing and presumed to have drowned on May 27 around 5:30 p.m. Deputies searched daily in the water, by foot and in the air, but Davis was never spotted.

It was on June 1 when tubers were the ones who first saw Davis' body and called authorities.

Foul play isn't suspected.

Map of where Pebble Beach is: