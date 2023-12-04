Body recovered from storm drain in Tempe after days of searching

After days of searching for a body in a storm drain, Phoenix and Tempe rescue teams were able to get to it on Monday.

The body recovery was at 56th and Washington streets around 4 p.m. on Dec. 4. The drain was described as being 20 to 30 feet deep.

The search for the body began after a Dec. 1 report from a witness saying there was a body in a storm drain in the area. First responders weren't able to get to it at the time, so more equipment was requested.

On Dec. 2, first responders used the equipment but weren't able to find the body.

"Additional equipment is being requested for a larger scale search of the area for any possibility of a dead body," police said.

Finally, on Dec. 4, the body was found.

"This is being investigated as a death investigation. Details surrounding the incident remain part of the ongoing investigation," Phoenix Police said.

The identity of the body wasn't released.

Crews from Phoenix Fire, Tempe Fire and Phoenix Police were at the scene of the recovery.

No more information was provided.

Map of the area where the body was recovered from: