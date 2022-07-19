Bomb threat prompts evacuation at UArizona's nursing school building

article

Officials with University of Arizona Police Department say a building on the school's Tucson campus had to be evacuated due to a bomb threat.

According to tweets made by officials, the bomb threat was made against the school's nursing building, which is located in an area northwest of Speedway Boulevard and Campbell Avenue, to the south of UArizona's College of Medicine.

UArizona Police officials are asking people to stay away from the nursing building, and they have also asked people in neighboring buildings to shelter in place.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates. This story was reported on from Phoenix.