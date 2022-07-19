Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
10
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:15 PM MST until TUE 4:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 4:02 PM MST until TUE 4:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley
Flood Advisory
until TUE 4:45 PM MST, Mohave County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 4:15 PM MST, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 4:30 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Air Quality Alert
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Bomb threat prompts evacuation at UArizona's nursing school building

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

TUCSON. Ariz. - Officials with University of Arizona Police Department say a building on the school's Tucson campus had to be evacuated due to a bomb threat.

According to tweets made by officials, the bomb threat was made against the school's nursing building, which is located in an area northwest of Speedway Boulevard and Campbell Avenue, to the south of UArizona's College of Medicine.

UArizona Police officials are asking people to stay away from the nursing building, and they have also asked people in neighboring buildings to shelter in place.

(Click here for interactive map)

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates. This story was reported on from Phoenix.