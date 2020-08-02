Border Patrol raids humanitarian aid camp in southern Arizona

A makeshift camp intended to offer humanitarian aid was raided by Border Patrol on July 31.

Volunteers with the group "No More Deaths" say this camp was located in Arivaca, Arizona, sharing photos on social media claiming members of the group were detained with their phones confiscated.

Border Patrol agents say they executed a federal search warrant on the camp.

Tucson agents took more than 36 migrants into custody with assistance from their' agency's air and marine operation.

