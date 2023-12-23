Boy badly injured following West Valley shooting: Phoenix PD

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that sent a boy to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a brief statement, officers responded at around 2:55 p.m. on Dec. 23 to a shooting call in the area of 54th Avenue and Orangewood.

"Upon arrival they located one juvenile male who had sustained a gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say they are investigating what happened, and are looking for a suspect.

Where the shooting happened