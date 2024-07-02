Boy who died following hiking rescue on South Mountain identified by police

Hours after a child collapsed along a Phoenix hiking trail on July 2, police say the boy died.

According to Phoenix Fire Captain Shaun DuBois, crews were called at around 2 p.m. to one of the trails on South Mountain for reports of a juvenile who experienced heat-related issues. The boy, identified as 10-year-old Cortinez Logan, was found about a mile up the trail.

Just before 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said the boy died at the hospital.

"[Logan] and his family had recently moved to Phoenix from Missouri," read a portion of a statement released on July 3.

Heat risks while hiking in Arizona's summer

"As a parent, I feel horrible for what happened," said witness Mark Sakowicz. "That’s your responsibility. I think it depends on the parents’ intentions. They want to show their child a good time and get them away from electronics. As adults, we need to make good choices, and today is probably not a good choice to be out in this heat."

July 2 is a rather hot day for the Phoenix area. According to officials from the National Weather Service, Sky Harbor reported a morning low of 92°F, which breaks the previous record of 90°F that was set in 2010, and nine degrees higher than the normal low of 83°F. The high reached 113°F, which is six degrees above average.

Phoenix Fire is urging caution when hiking.

"Some of these trails on South Mountain are pretty difficult. They're pretty long, and if you're an inexperienced hiker potentially from out of town, you may not be aware of the level of difficulty or how difficult they are," said Capt. DuBois.

While there are hiking trails in the Phoenix area that close when temperatures are above 105°F, South Mountain is not one of them.

Where the incident happened