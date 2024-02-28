No accelerants found inside Bullhead City home where 5 kids were killed in a fire, PD says

The Bullhead City Police Department says there were no accelerants and no evidence of arson found at the scene of a house fire that claimed the lives of five children in December 2023.

The fire happened at a two-story duplex near State Route 95 and Ramar Road, just minutes away from the Nevada-Arizona state line.

The victims are four siblings and a relative – 13-year-old John Jones III, 11-year-old Henry Lewis, 5-year-old Zane Jones, 4-year-old Freya Jones and 2-year-old Elias Jones.

Police say the children's father left them at home while he went to buy Christmas gifts and groceries.

Several neighbors attempted to save the children, but it was too late. All five kids were found dead in the same upstairs bedroom.

The Bullhead City Police Department provided an update on Feb. 28, saying, "According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms (ATF) fire investigators, the fire debris samples collected were negative for accelerants and no evidence has been found to suspect arson. The case is pending final reports from the ATF and Lake Havasu City Fire Department. The exact cause has been undetermined. At this time, there is no evidence associated with a criminal offense."

Related article

MORE: Vigil held for 5 kids killed in Bullhead City fire: 'We are all here with you'