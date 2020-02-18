Business owner claims his car wash was damaged by a customer who took off

A Valley business owner claims his car wash was damaged over the weekend by a driver, who then took off.

The incident was caught on camera.

"We've been down since Sunday," said owner Yasser Majed. "Repairs: $2,000 to 3,000, plus down time, $3,000 to $4,000."

In the surveillance video, a gray Toyota Tacoma truck was in the car wash when at some point, the car wash bristles got caught on a bike rack on the back of the truck.

That was just the beginning of the problems. In a car wash, the soft touch bristles are designed to break off when they get caught up in a car. When that doesn’t work, the entire car wash is made to shut down.

"It's telling you something was wrong. He may have gotten nervous. I really don't know," said Majed.

The driver kept on trucking, with the truck tugging on the entire machine and bending one of the mechanical arms out of shape.

The truck then took off, covered in car wash chemicals. It has not been seen since.

"Hopefully, somebody knows who it is, or he realizes the damage he has done, and maybe do the right thing and say sorry what happened, here are my insurance papers, and go from there," said Majed.

When the car wash was working, Majed said it makes around $300 a day. This is also not the first time the car wash was damaged, as Majed said a couple of years ago, he had to replace the entire car wash after a van that was too tall tried to squeeze inside.

The van was stuck for nearly nine hours, and it took the fire department to get it out.