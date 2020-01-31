Caps for Kids: Pros, celebrities sign hats for sick children at Waste Management Phoenix Open

Before they teed off for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the pros, and celebrities who participated, like former NFL running back Reggie Bush, took time to give back.

"So we get the professionals to sign the hats and then at the end of the tournament, we take the hats to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Cardon children’s Hospital for the children with cancer," Michael Selby said.

Monday through Wednesday, Selby mans a table of hats -- Caps for Kids with cancer.

"The response has been great -- a lot of the pros come back every year, they come up to our table, and they know about the program so they come right up and Santa hats for us. They don’t even ask anymore," Selby said.

Selby says a friend came up with the idea 10 years ago.

"That's cool, that's really cool that you do this," said New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate.

Tate, a hat fan himself, says this is why the Waste Management Phoenix Open stands out.

"That’s one of the reasons why I love being a part of this tournament," he said. "They give back and it’s so charitable. Obviously, it’s a great event. There’s a lot of different organizations at Waste Management that Waste Management gives back to in the Thunderbird... it’s super cool to be a part of that."

Selby's goal every year is to get 300 hats signed, all donated by the Thunderbirds.